We Will Rid Jammu and Kashmir Of Terror, Separatism, Says PM Modi

Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Indian laws -- which protect the rights of a billion people -- will now be available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As examples, he cited children's right to education, the rights of women, the rights of safai karamcharis, and the stringent laws that protect the Dalits of the nation.

It is a "new era" for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation, when all citizens have equal rights and responsibilities, he said.

"The people Jammu and Kashmir and the people Ladakh were denied of rights. Patel's dream, Ambedkar's dream, SP Mookerjee's dream, Vajpayee's dream, dream of crores of India fulfilled," said the Prime Minister in his televised address to the nation days after the government's move to end the special powers of the state and bifurcating it to union territories.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.