'Article 370 Gone, A New Age Awaits Jammu And Kashmir': PM Modi's Top Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today justified the withdrawal of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 in an address to the nation, stating that it will "free" the people of the region and bring them closer to the rest of the country. He said this amid a lockdown in the state to prevent agitations by the people. Through this move, the state will also be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly and Ladakh without one. The centre's decision has triggered a massive uproar, with opposition parties and rights activists slamming the government for taking a "unilateral" decision without discussions with the stakeholders concerned.

PM Modi said the progress of Jammu and Kashmir can now be ensured.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his address to the nation:

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and those of Ladakh were being denied their rights. The dreams of everybody from Vallabhai Patel to BR Ambedkar, SP Mookerjee, AB Vajpayee and crores of Indians have been fulfilled. A new era has dawned on Jammu and Kashmir. Now every citizen in the country has equal rights and responsibilities. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, of Ladakh, everybody in the country. There are times when things become stagnant, things don't change. The case was same with Article 370. Article 370 was harming people as well as the children of Jammu and Kashmir, but it was never discussed. Articles 370 and 35-A dragged Jammu and Kashmir into terrorism, dynasticism and corruption. Through them, people were being used as a tool by Pakistan. Nearly 42,000 people dead over the last three decades. As many as 42,000 innocent people. Jammu and Kashmir didn't develop at the pace it rightly deserved. The future of people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh will become brighter now. The parliament drafts laws for the betterment of the nation, no matter which government or coalition is heading it. But in this case, the parliament made laws, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir could not benefit from them. The 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir did not even benefit from education laws drafted for the entire nation. Children in Jammu and Kashmir didn't even get the right to education. What was their crime? The girl child in Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of the rights that girl children in other parts of the nation benefit from. There are laws to prevent atrocities against Dalits, but none in Jammu and Kashmir. There are laws to protect minorities, none in Jammu and Kashmir. Workers in Jammu and Kashmir never got their guarantees and rights. The people of Jammu and Kashmir never benefited from reservation. But Articles 370 and 35A are now history, and the centre can now ensure that everybody in Jammu and Kashmir -- even its police -- get benefits equivalent to those enjoyed in other states.

