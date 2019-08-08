Large Gatherings Banned In Ladakh's Kargil, Drass Amid Kashmir Lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned large gatherings in Ladakh's Kargil, Drass and Sankoo towns amid a lock down over the government's move to end the special status of the state and bifurcate it into two Union territories.

Imposing restrictions under Section 144, the district magistrate of the Kargil district said in a release that any assembly of four or more people would attract punitive action.

The restrictions came into effect at 5 am on Thursday and would remain until further notice, the release said.

The government has also advised the education institutions of the areas to remain closed.

Earlier this week, the centre announced in parliament its decision to scrap some provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also said that two Union territories-- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh-- would be created out of the state.

The bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories sailed through Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with some opposition parties walking out, bringing down the majority mark, and others siding with the government.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.