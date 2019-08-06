Article 370 Created Wall Between India And Kashmir, It Will Go: Amit Shah

"We will have as much discussion as needed on Kashmir," Amit Shah said

Article 370 was the divide between India and Kashmir and it will now be gone forever, Home Minister Amit Shah said today, replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the government's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

"Article 370 had put doubts in the mind of people that Kashmir is a part of India," the Home Minister said.

In a sharp hit-back at Congress leader Manish Tewari's comments describing the Kashmir move as a "black day" for India, Amit Shah said: "Black Day is not today but it was then. During the Emergency, you made all of India into a Union Territory. So don't preach to us."

Responding to another Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who embarrassed his party by appearing to say Article 370 was not an internal matter, Amit Shah said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who took Kashmir to the United Nation and were it not for him, then PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) would not have existed.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru? History will decide if this decision (to revoke special status under Article 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," said Amit Shah. The Prime Minister was present in the Lok Sabha.

"Neither the BJP nor Narendra Modi can give up PoK. Our claim on every part of PoK is as strong as it was earlier," he said.

On Monday, the bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories cruised through the Rajya Sabha, where the government is short of a majority, with several opposition parties walking out and others siding with the government, like Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress, N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

In response to another opposition lawmaker, Amit Shah said: "This is not a historical blunder...we are rectifying a historical blunder."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.