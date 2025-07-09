Advertisement

PM Modi Arrives In Namibia, Final Stop Of Five-Nation Visit

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.

PM Modi is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia. (File)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on the final leg of his five-nation visit
  • This is Modi's first visit to Namibia and the third ever from an Indian Prime Minister
  • Modi will hold bilateral talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
Windhoek:

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

PM Modi is visiting Namibia at the invitation of President Nandi-Ndaitwah, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release in New Delhi ahead of PM Modi's five-nation tour to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah. The prime minister will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, late Dr Sam Nujoma.

He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.

The visit of the prime minister is a reiteration of India's multi-faceted and deep-rooted historical ties with Namibia, the MEA had said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

