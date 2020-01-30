Jamia Firing Updates: 3 Metro Stations Shut In Delhi After Man Opens Fire Outside University

The man has been arrested by the Delhi Police

An unidentified man opened fire at people protesting the citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi this afternoon, injuring a student of the university. The man shouted "yeh lo azaadi" (here's your freedom) as he walked down the heavily guarded road near the university flashing a gun at the protesters. The incident took place only meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march.

Delhi Police has arrested the man after overpowering him.

Violence had broken out at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university last month during a protest against the citizenship law. Earlier this month, masked goons attacked students and teachers at JNU, triggering nationwide outrage and protests.

Here are the updates on the Jamia incident:

Jan 30, 2020 15:53 (IST) Jamia Firing: Attacker was LIVE on Facebook minutes before incident

The assailant, Rambhakt Gopal, posted footage of himself walking around the venue of the protest dressed in a black sleeveless bomber jacket and looking around furtively, as if trying to decide on his target.

The man who opened fire at people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday afternoon had gone live on Facebook minutes before he drew out his gun.

Jan 30, 2020 15:45 (IST) Jamia firing "direct result" of remarks by BJP leaders during Delhi poll campaign: D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja said the incident of firing at Jamia Milia Islamia was a "direct result" of incretionary comments made by BJP leaders while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls. Mr Raja told PTI that it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



"Jamia firing incident a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi. BJP leader Anurag Thakur should be arrested for his comments urging crowds to raise slogans of shooting the traitors," Mr Raja said.



The Election Commission has barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.



Jan 30, 2020 15:42 (IST) Jamia Firing: Injured student has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre

The injured student has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He is a student of Mass Communications at Jamia Millia Islamia and has been identified as Shadaab Farukh. The student had to jump barricades to reach Holy Family hospital near Jamia for medical attention.





Jan 30, 2020 15:36 (IST) Jamia Firing: ITO, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate stations shut

"Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed," tweeted Delhi Metro officials.

