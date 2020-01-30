Jamia Shooter Rambhakt Gopal, 19, Had Been Standing With Protesters Before Firing

Rambhakt Gopal shouted threats and walked with the weapon before he was caught.

The man who fired at a protest against the citizenship law near Jamia Millia University was identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma, 19.

He had gone to the protest with a gun in hidden in his black jacket and had been standing in the crowd for a while, even streaming live on Facebook.

Then he suddenly whipped out the pistol and chaos erupted. He fired one shot, leaving a Jamia student of mass communication, Shadab Farooq, injured.

He was able to point his gun at the crowd, shout threats and walk with the weapon for several chilling moments before he was caught by the police. As he was taken away, he shouted out his name to reporters: "Rambhakt Gopal."

His Facebook page is full of messages like: "Shaheen Bagh, Game Over" and "I am the lone Hindu here".

There were some "farewell" messages like this one: "On my last journey, drape me in saffron and shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram."

The police say Gopal is from Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and his father has a tobacco shop.

This is the first such incident in more than a month of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, many of them in college campuses nationwide.