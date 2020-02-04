Jamia Firing: 25-Year-Old Wrestler Arrested For Supplying Weapon To Juvenile

The juvenile, who was introduced to the accused by a cousin, had bought the pistol from him for Rs 10,000

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for allegedly supplying a weapon to the juvenile who had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia last week, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Ajeet (25), from Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. He had completed his BA from a university in the state and was about to take admission for post graduation, they said.

"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On January 30, the juvenile had fired at a group protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student.

He was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody. During interrogation, the juvenile had disclosed that he managed to procure the arms and ammunition from a resident of Sahajpura village, who was later identified as Ajeet, a senior police officer said.

The juvenile, who was introduced to Ajeet by a cousin, had bought the country-made pistol from him for Rs 10,000, he said.

The juvenile told police that he took the money from his father on the pretext of buying new clothes for a relative's wedding, he added.

The police said it is also being verified if Ajeet had procured the pistol from someone else.

A case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the New Friends Colony police station and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch, the senior officer said.

The juvenile has been sent to a juvenile home under protective custody till February 28, he said.