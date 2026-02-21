Jamia Millia Islamia Opens Admissions For 2026-27, Introduces 30 New Programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday released the prospectus for the 2026-27 academic session, outlining key admission guidelines for undergraduate, postgraduate, advanced diploma, PG diploma, certificate, and diploma courses.



The prospectus provides detailed information on eligibility criteria, application links, entrance examinations, admit cards, syllabi, test centres, course fee structures, and tentative timelines for the declaration of results.

The admission application window is now open. This year, the university has introduced 30 new programs while keeping fees unchanged for all courses. Additionally, admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) will begin from this session. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Multiple Entry Mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programs (FYUP) will offer students greater flexibility in their academic journey.

Controller of Examinations (CoE) Professor, Ahteshamul Haque, highlighted that JMI has significantly expanded its academic offerings with the introduction of 30 new programs for the upcoming session. The new programs include:

Undergraduate: BA (Hons) Japanese Studies (Self-Financed), BA (Hons) German Studies (Self-Financed), BA (Hons) Uzbek Language, Literature and Culture, BA (Hons) Human Resource Management (Self-Financed)

Advanced Diploma: Child Guidance and Counselling (Self-Financed, RCI Approved)

Postgraduate (as per NEP 2020): MSc (Biosciences), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Botany), MSc (Biophysics), MA (Social Work), MA (Human Resource Management), MA (Sociology)

ITEP Programmes: BSc BEd (Secondary), BA BEd (Secondary)

Other Postgraduate and Professional Programs: MSc (Renewable Energy, Self-Financed), BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Self-Financed), BTech Civil Engineering (Construction Technology, Self-Financed), BE Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering Evening Programs (Self-Financed), Diploma in Leather Goods and Footwear Technology (Self-Financed), LLM (Criminal Law, Corporate Law, Personal Law - Regular/Regular Self-Financed), PG Diploma in Computational Design and AI in Architecture (Self-Financed), Master of Hotel Management (Self-Financed), BVoc (Molecular Diagnostics, Self-Financed), Certificates in Calligraphy Painting and Painting (Self-Financed), MTech (Material Science and Technology)

To improve accessibility, JMI has expanded its network of entrance test centres nationwide. Three new centres-Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj-have been added, bringing the total number of test centres to 11. Existing centres include Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Calicut, and Bhopal.



Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif stated, "This year, we have introduced 30 new programs, carefully designed in alignment with NEP 2020 guidelines, and also started admissions under FYUP. JMI is especially pleased to have not increased fees for any of its courses. We have expanded test centres to 11 to ensure that students from all regions of India can access quality education at JMI."