Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications For Online Courses, Check Details

Jamia Millia Islamia Online Admission: The application window will remain open until February 29.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University is currently accepting applications for admission to online courses for the 2024 academic session (January intake). Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications until February 29 by visiting the official website.

Postgraduate programmes in online mode include MA in History, English, Hindi, Urdu, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Commerce, and Education courses. Undergraduate courses include BBA, BCom, and BA programmes.

Moreover, applicants must have their documents verified by the respective assistant professors/coordinators.

Meanwhile, Jamia has initiated the registration process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, admission to JMI requires candidates to take an entrance test. To register for the entrance test, candidates must complete the online registration on the university website by March 30, 2024.

The university emphasises that candidates may only submit one form per programme or group of programmes (with a combined entrance test). Submitting multiple forms for the same program may result in rejection, as per university guidelines.

