Jaish Terrorist Shot Dead, Cop Killed In Action In J&K Encounter

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and a policeman were killed and five people, including three soldiers, were also injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, the police said.

Police said two civilians have also suffered injuries in the encounter.

"One police personnel Sg Ct Rohit Chhib attained martyrdom, three Army soldiers got injured. Two civilians also got minor injuries. One terrorist of terror outfit JeM killed. Operation continues," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar tweeted late in the evening.

The encounter started after security forces launched a joint operation at Pariwan area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, officials said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces.

The operation is still underway.

In last 12 days, 14 terrorists have been killed during eight encounters in Kashmir.