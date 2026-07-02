Jagan Reddy's 'Mavigan' Pitch For Next Election Renews Andhra Capital Battle

YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the party will head into the next Assembly elections with the "Mavigan" (Machilipatnam-Vijayawada-Guntur) capital region as a key plank of its agenda, setting the stage for a renewed political battle over the state's capital issue.

He said the next election would be a direct choice between Amaravati and Mavigan.

"We will go to the elections with the Mavigan agenda. Mavigan is our slogan. Those who support us will vote for it. Let the people decide between Amaravati and Mavigan in the next elections," he said.

YS Jagan also renewed his attack on the TDP-led NDA government, blaming it for using Amaravati as a cover for corruption. He alleged that huge amounts of public money were being spent on contractors in the name of capital development.

"We still stand by the Mavigan proposal. It will be our main slogan in the next elections. We are against the corruption happening in the name of Amaravati. Mavigan is the answer because it has natural advantages and ready-made infrastructure," he said.

His remark invited a sharp response from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who blamed Jagan Reddy for repeatedly changing his stand on the state capital.

"Do we need a capital or not? Everyone wants a capital. Only the 'Axe Party' doesn't," Naidu said while addressing a public meeting.

Naidu reminded that YS Jagan had initially supported Amaravati before the 2019 elections but later shifted to the three-capital proposal after coming to power. He said the policy created uncertainty and damaged investor confidence.

"Now the three-capital idea is gone, and he has come up with 'Mavigan'. I don't even understand what it means," Naidu said, adding that Andhra Pradesh needs a permanent capital with legal protection to attract investments.

Meanwhile, AP Biodiversity Board Chairman and TDP leader Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar also criticised Jagan, alleging that Amaravati farmers faced harassment during the previous YSRCP government.

He claimed the TDP stood with the farmers throughout their agitation and accused the YSRCP of trying to create a false narrative on the capital issue.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, YS Jagan almost abandoned Amaravati as the only capital of the state and proposed a three-capital idea in Vizag, Kurnool, and Amaravati.

As he lost power and Naidu once again took over as CM, he officially announced Amaravati as the sole, permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh in April.

However, as both the ruling TDP-led NDA and the opposition YSRCP once again clash over the Amaravati versus Mavigan debate, it is expected to become a major political issue in the lead-up to the next Assembly elections in the state.

