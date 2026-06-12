Jagan Reddy Seeks Central Agency Probe Into Andhra Teacher Recruitment Scam

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked the N Chandrababu Naidu-led state government over the Mega DSC teacher recruitment scam, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

A political row has erupted over the scam, with Reddy attacking the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, while the state has denied such charges.

Mega DSC is one of the largest teacher recruitment drives in Andhra Pradesh. The 2025 notification was issued to fill teaching posts in government, municipal and welfare schools across the state.

Reddy has alleged that the recruitment process for around 16,000 teacher posts was affected by serious irregularities. He claimed there were concerns about question paper security, selection procedures and sports quota appointments. "The truth will come out only through an independent CBI investigation. We need to know how far the irregularities went and who benefited from them," he said.

He also alleged that the government centralised key responsibilities in the recruitment process and failed to maintain transparency. According to him, videos and complaints suggesting that jobs were being sold have raised serious doubts among candidates.

Reddy further questioned appointments made under the sports quota, alleging that several candidates secured jobs without appearing for qualifying examinations. "This is a major scam and the people responsible must be held accountable," he said.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief also announced that the DSC issue would be highlighted during the party's constituency-level protest programmes on June 12.

The state government, however, rejected all allegations and defended the recruitment process.

Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar said the Mega DSC recruitment was conducted in a transparent and fully digital manner. "There was no possibility of paper leakage or data leakage. The entire process followed established rules and procedures," he said.

He also announced that a fresh Mega DSC notification would be issued in October, with examinations likely to be held in December.

Responding to criticism over sports quota appointments, officials said selections were made strictly according to government rules and after multiple levels of certificate verification. "Every certificate was thoroughly checked by scrutiny committees and concerned authorities before final selections were made," said Special Chief Secretary for Sports Ajay Jain.