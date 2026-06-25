Jagan Reddy Visits Temple, Chandrababu Naidu Terms It "Drama"

Telugu Desam Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of insulting the Hindu faith and now trying to cover it up by visiting temples.

Naidu's attack came amid Reddy's visit to Bhumayyagaripalle village where he took part in the inauguration of the newly built Gattu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Reddy offered special prayers, participated in temple rituals and later met local leaders and party workers during his visit.

Referring to the Tirumala laddoo ghee adulteration controversy, Naidu said the NDA government had taken a firm stand to protect the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara and the sentiments of devotees.

He further said that an insult to Lord Venkateswara, who is worshipped as the God of Kaliyuga, cannot be tolerated. "If someone commits an offence against such a God, don't we have the responsibility to punish them?" he asked.

Mounting a direct attack on YSRCP supremo, Naidu said, "If we look closely, he is doing drama and roaming around temples-the leader of the 'Axe Party' (Goddali Party). Is that true or not, brothers? I am asking you."

Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the inauguration of the newly built Gattu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Naidu also accused the former government of failing to protect temples and religious institutions.

He said everyone is free to follow the religion of their choice, but warned against interfering with Lord Venkateswara, Hindu temples and places of faith. "You don't need to roam around temples. We don't mind if you practice the religion you believe in, but if you interfere with Lord Venkateswara or attack temples, beware! Remember that we have the power to protect them," he said.

The Chief Minister swore that his government would act firmly against anyone who insults Hindu beliefs or harms religious institutions.

Tirupati Laddoo Row

The Naidu government-appointed one-man committee probed complaints and laboratory findings indicating the presence of non-dairy substances in ghee used to prepare the temple prasadam.

The committe, headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar, examined tender processes, supplier selection, and quality checks to understand how such lapses occurred.

The committee found serious lapses in the way Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams procured ghee, blaming administrative failures and weak enforcement of rules for the supply of adulterated ghee used to prepare the Laddu Prasadam.