Jagan Mohan Reddy Launched AI 'Super App' To Connect With Party Cadre

In a significant digital push to rebuild the YSR Congress Party after its 2024 electoral defeat, party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the 'Jagan 2.0 Super App', an AI-enabled platform aimed at directly connecting the leadership with grassroots workers while reducing the party's dependence on traditional social media platforms.

The app allows party cadre to report local issues, upload complaints of alleged political harassment, access live party events, participate in campaigns, receive organisational updates, and communicate directly with the party leadership.

YSRCP said that the platform will also integrate its digital diary for recording alleged cases of political victimisation and eventually serve as a one-stop digital ecosystem for the party.

The app launch by YS Jagan has also drawn comparisons with actor-turned-politician Vijay's 'My TVK' app, which has emerged as a key organisational tool for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), helping coordinate cadre mobilisation, booth-level management, campaign activities and real-time feedback from workers.

Political observers see YS Jagan's initiative as a similar attempt to strengthen the party's organisational machinery through technology ahead of the 2029 elections.

However, YSRCP sources clarified that while the My TVK app is primarily designed for organisational management and volunteer coordination, the Jagan 2.0 Super App goes a step further by creating an independent digital ecosystem where party workers can freely communicate, generate campaign content using AI tools, document field-level issues, and stay directly connected with the leadership without relying entirely on third-party social media platforms.

The app's launch comes as YS Jagan has repeatedly alleged that content posted by YSRCP supporters is being selectively removed or restricted on mainstream social media.

Party leaders say the new platform will ensure uninterrupted communication, faster grievance redressal and greater engagement with workers from the village level to the state leadership, as the party begins its long-term organisational rebuilding exercise after its electoral setback.