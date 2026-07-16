"Accidents Happen": Jagan Reddy As Close Aide's Son Arrested For Hit-And-Run

A political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh following YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's remarks on the deadly hit-and-run case involving the son of former minister Seediri Appalaraju.

Appalaraju's 18-year-old son Aarav Varma was arrested in connection with the death of shepherd D Danayya in Srikakulam district on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, YS Jagan said it was unfortunate. He also stated that "accidents do happen" and that the accused was only an 18-year-old boy riding a bike.

YS Jagan also alleged that the case was being exaggerated and claimed that the government was attempting to frame the youth by invoking serious criminal charges. His comments, however, triggered criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of ignoring the loss suffered by the victim's family.

Police had arrested Aarav Varma after an investigation into the July 10 incident. The probe reportedly took a turn after CCTV footage allegedly showed Aarav riding the motorcycle that hit Danayya, contradicting an earlier claim by another person who had taken responsibility. Aarav later surrendered before police along with his lawyer and was sent to judicial custody along with other accused.

Reacting strongly to Jagan's remarks, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP chief of trying to protect those connected to his party. Calling YSRCP a "Hit-and-Run Party", Lokesh said political influence should not be used to avoid accountability in cases involving loss of life.

Lokesh questioned why the actual rider was not immediately brought before the police and said the responsibility of parents should have been to ensure their son faced legal action. He said the victim, Danayya, was also a member of a family who deserved justice and compassion.

The minister also revived allegations over the death of YSRCP worker Singayya, who was allegedly run over by Jagan's convoy, and questioned why Jagan sought legal relief during the investigation into that case

The political war of words comes as the investigation into the Srikakulam hit-and-run case continues, with police indicating that further action and more accused names, including the former minister's name, may be added to the FIR based on evidence.