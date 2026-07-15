Andhra Hit & Run: Ex-Minister's Son Surrenders, Tried To Frame Friend First

The son of former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju has surrendered in a hit and run case. The surrender came after the Police identified Appalaraju's son Aarav as the rider in the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a shepherd in Srikakulam district.

The accident occurred on the night of July 10, when a speeding motorcycle allegedly ridden by Aarav rammed into D Danayya (45), a shepherd walking along the old National Highway near Kasibugga. Danayya died on the spot.

The investigation initially took a controversial turn after Siddharth, a friend of Aarav and the registered owner of the motorcycle, allegedly confessed to causing the accident.

Based on his statement, police registered a case against him, triggering criticism from the victim's family and local residents, who alleged an attempt to shield the former minister's son.

As public pressure mounted, police launched a detailed investigation, examining CCTV footage from a petrol pump and cameras along the route.

According to investigators, the footage showed Aarav refuelling the motorcycle just minutes before the accident and later riding it on the National Highway around the time of the crash.

Videos also surfaced allegedly showing former minister Appalaraju taking his injured son to a private hospital in Kasibugga on the night of the accident after he reportedly suffered minor injuries to his face and hands.

Police said the CCTV footage and other evidence established that Aarav, and not Siddharth, was riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Following efforts to trace him, Aarav surrendered before the Kasibugga Police Station on Monday in the presence of his lawyers and was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators are also probing allegations that attempts were made to influence witnesses and falsely implicate Siddharth to protect the actual rider. Police have not yet announced any findings on those allegations.

The victim's family and several public organisations have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the case and have sought action against all those allegedly involved in concealing the facts, including an inquiry into the alleged role of former minister Seediri Appalaraju.

Police said the investigation is continuing and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.