Jagan Reddy Describes Rift With Sister YS Sharmila 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani'. She Reacts

Flaying YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks that the rift with his sister YS Sharmila is “ghar ghar ki kahani (every household's story)", the Andhra Pradesh Congress chief on Saturday sought to know whether dragging a mother to court justifies the phrase.

Addressing a press conference, she said the shares of Saraswati Power and Industries, which Jagan Reddy promised to transfer to her at a later date were never attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the former CM's “quid pro quo” cases and hence could have been transferred long ago.

Both the siblings signed an MoU in 2019 under which Jagan Reddy "out of love and affection" would transfer his and his wife's shares of Saraswati Power and Industries through gift deed to his sister, subject to the outcome of pending cases.

However, Jagan Reddy conveying his intention to revoke the MoU, in September moved NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) accusing Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of the firm held by him and his wife Bharathi, in her and mother Vijayamma's name.

“Jaganmohan Reddy says this happens in every household, and it is a 'ghar ghar ki kahani'. What is ghar ghar ki kahani? Is dragging a mother to court a ghar ghar ki kahani? Is it an issue that happens in every household? Don't you have humanity? Don't you have any sentiments?” Ms Sharmila asked with tearful eyes.

She further said despite holding the MoU for the past five years she never tried to approach any court (for the settlement) or any media house for (publicity) fearing it would tarnish the reputation of Rajasekhar Reddy's family.

Replying to the comments made by YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and her uncle YV Subba Reddy that the companies in question are owned by Jagan Reddy, Ms Sharmila termed it as false and said she was ready to swear on her children.

Ms Sharmila also dared Jagan and Subba Reddy to swear on their children.

According to her, YSR Congress clinched a huge victory in the 2019 assembly polls due to the hard work of herself, her mother and many followers of her late father.

“What has Jaganmohan Reddy done for his sister? It is not a hard fact that Jagan has done injustice to me and my children. God knows this. Several people know this,” a visibly upset Congress leader said.

All the businesses which were established when Rajasekhara Reddy was alive are family assets and that Jagan Mohan Reddy is just a “guardian”, she said in an open letter on Friday.

Sharmila also stated that her father's intention was for Jagan to divide all the businesses equally among the four grandchildren-two each of Jagan and Sharmila.

