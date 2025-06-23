Jagan Reddy's 'No Z+ Security' Charge After Row Over Car Running Over Man

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of degrading the standards of politics in Andhra Pradesh. A day after the ruling TDP alleged that a car in his convoy has run over a person during his visit to the home of a former sarpanch in Palnadu district, Mr Reddy criticised the party for spreading lies and questioned their moral authority to speak about humanity and ethics. He also pointed out that they have not met the requirements of Z-Plus security, which he said, could have prevented the accident.

Days after a 55-year-old man was reported dead, run over by a vehicle allegedly in the cavalcade of Mr Reddy on June 18, a shocking video emerged that purportedly showed the man coming under the wheels of the vehicle in which Mr Reddy was travelling and waving at crowds. Mr Reddy's party has contended that the video is doctored and accused the TDP of "politicising tragic accidents".

In a detailed statement posted on X today, Mr Reddy raised a series of pointed questions regarding the deliberate restrictions placed on his recent tour to Rentapalla in the Sattenapalli constituency.

He questioned why opposition leaders like him are being stopped from visiting their own party workers or expressing solidarity with farmers and citizens. He reminded Mr Naidu that neither he nor Pawan Kalyan ever faced such restrictions during their past tours when the YSRCP was in power. He said this political vendetta now threatens not just democracy but basic decency.

Mr Reddy emphasised that Z+ security for a former Chief Minister is not a favour but a protocol-based right -- just as it applied to Mr Naidu during his days in the Opposition and should apply to anyone in future.

He pointed out that he followed all rules and gave prior information to the authorities about his visit, yet the state failed to provide the necessary security arrangements.

He also questioned why there were no pilot vehicles or rope parties deployed during his visit, which are part of the standard Z+ security protocol. If the security arrangements were in place, no one could have come under the car, he argued.

He demanded clarity on whether the government fail to provide security, or the claim that someone was run over false.

Mr Reddy also highlighted that even though the government did not provide a bulletproof vehicle, which is mandatory under protocol, he arranged for one at his own expense. He used a government provided driver, yet all responsibility for the convoy's safety lies with the government.

Referring to the initial police statement on the incident - which said the car in question was not part of his convoy - he asked why the narrative was later changed and politicised.

The ruling coalition, he alleged, was using this tragic incident as a distraction from their governance failures.

Mr Reddy also said learning of the death of Cheeli Singayya, he has despatched leaders like Balasani Kiran and Ambati Rambabu to provide help and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family. He reminded that another supporter also died due to a heart attack during the same tour, and he extended similar support to that family as well. He said that these actions show the value he places on his supporters and questioned Mr Naidu's response in similar situations.