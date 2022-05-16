Watch: Border Police Personnel Practise Yoga At 15,000 Feet In Himalayas

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel practised Yoga at the height of 15,000 feet in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand amid snow and windy conditions, ahead of the International Yoga Day, 2022.

"Gearing up for the forthcoming International Day of Yoga- 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are practicing Yoga at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand #Himalayas in snow and windy conditions around," tweeted ITBP attaching the video.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) is being promoted through multiple programmes to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to IDY2022 was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The 25 days countdown to IDY2022 will be celebrated in Hyderabad.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)