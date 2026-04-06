Congress Holds High-Level Meet, Discusses Middle East War, Policy Issues

The Indian National Congress on Friday held a key Congress Working Committee meeting to discuss a range of major political and policy issues. The meeting took place at 3 pm at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in Delhi.

According to party sources, the discussions focused on proposed changes to the women's reservation law, the upcoming delimitation exercise, and the evolving situation in the Middle East. The meeting came just days before a three-day session of Parliament, where the government is expected to introduce important legislation.

During the meeting, the Congress also welcomed the recent ceasefire in the Middle East. The leaders called it an important step towards de-escalation and renewed diplomacy. The party said the pause in hostilities offers a real opportunity to move towards long-term peace in the region.

At the same time, the party strongly criticised actions such as targeted assassinations of political leaders, attacks on civilians, and military operations carried out outside international law. It said such acts go against global norms and must be addressed through established international frameworks like the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Conventions, which emphasise respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Congress also highlighted India's foreign policy legacy, shaped by their leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It said India has historically stood for non-violence, non-alignment, and a rules-based international order. India has always played a constructive role in global conflicts and peacekeeping efforts.

Raising concerns over the impact of the Middle East situation, the party said India's energy security has been affected and regional ties have come under strain. It also pointed to challenges faced by Indian citizens and concerns over essential supplies such as cooking gas and fertilisers.

The Congress further criticised the foreign policy approach of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying certain diplomatic moves created a perception of political alignment in a sensitive conflict. It warned that such steps risk affecting India's credibility and long-standing strategic position.

However, the party called for a unified national approach to deal with the current global challenges. It urged the government to take the Opposition into confidence and work towards restoring India's role as a credible and balanced voice for peace and stability in international affairs.