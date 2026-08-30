"Islam Superior," Says Karnataka Minister. BJP Demands Apology To Hindus

Just two days after a Karnataka minister resigned over corruption allegations, the opposition BJP on Sunday demanded another scalp from DK Shivakumar's Cabinet. The party has asked the Chief Minister to make his Higher Education Minister, Basavaraj Rayareddy, either apologise to the Hindu community or resign after the latter declared Islam "superior to other religions."

Speaking at Kuknoor town in Koppal district, Rayareddy described Islam as a great and highly humanitarian religion. He added that the religion is based on science and teaches people how to live.

However, what he said next drew the BJP's ire.

"Those who know nothing about Islam make incorrect assumptions and form wrong opinions about it. I would like to say that Islam is superior to all other religions because it begins with humanity," the minister said.

"Look, regarding the Quran, I haven't done extensive study on Abrahamic religions, and while I don't frequently visit temples or mathas (monasteries), I do study religions and different histories. That is why I look at Abrahamic religions," he added.

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Karnataka BJP chief R Ashoka was quick to demand answers from the Chief Minister over the remarks. He found that the minister's comments had demeaned Hinduism.

R Ashoka also referred to DK Shivakumar's frequent temple visits.

"DK Shivakumar, is there no end to this anti-Hindu mindset of your Congress government? You put on a show of visiting temples at dawn, performing devotion in front of the cameras, but why do you stay silent only when a minister in your own cabinet makes derogatory statements about Sanatan Hindu Dharma and temples?" he wrote on X.

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He demanded Basavaraj Rayareddy's resignation if he doesn't apologise. His demand came two days after Minister B Nagendra resigned the second time in two years after a BJP onslaught on corruption allegations against him.

"Listen closely to the arrogant statements of Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy. By saying 'I don't go to mutts or temples,' he has belittled the faith centres of millions of Hindus in the state. By making statements like 'Islam is superior to other religions,' he has demeaned Sanatan Dharma," said the BJP leader.

"Our demand is clear: First, Basavaraj Rayareddy must withdraw his statements and seek forgiveness from all Hindus in the state. If he is not prepared to do so, Shivakumar must demonstrate his commitment to remove him from the cabinet. Otherwise, one thing becomes clear to millions of Hindus in Kannada land: Your temple visits are not for devotion; your words are not out of respect for Hindu Dharma; Everything is solely for votes, for show," he added.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda accused the minister and the Congress government of trying to appease "his voters".

"Basavaraj Rayareddy seems to be stuck in the 7th century to appease his voters...I request everybody to read the texts of different religions, and then you can make conclusions. You are not an expert; please remember that," he said.

Rayareddy was the financial adviser to former chief minister Siddaramaiah. He became a minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet expansion earlier this month.