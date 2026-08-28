B Nagendra Redux: 2 Years, 2 Resignations, 2 Different Chief Ministers

One man, one allegation, but two resignations under two chief ministers -- this sums up the past two years of B Nagendra's political career.

The Congress leader had to step down from DK Shivakumar's Cabinet in Karnataka because of the BJP's relentless campaign against him over a corruption allegation.

DK Shivakumar is new to the chief minister's post; however, neither the corruption allegation nor the BJP's onslaught is brand new. The same allegation had forced B. Nagendra out of Siddaramaiah's cabinet in 2024.

The politician's disappointment over the ouster was evident. While announcing his latest resignation on Friday, he broke down in front of the media.

Why B Nagendra Had To Resign

It was in May 2023 that Nagendra became a minister for the first time. He was entrusted with the Scheduled Tribes Welfare portfolio, and he was closely associated with the Valmiki Corporation.

A year later, he found himself surrounded by a massive controversy.

In May 2024, an accounts officer of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation died by suicide.

The officer, Chandrasekharan P, alleged an unauthorised transfer of Rs 89.63 crore in his suicide note.

The death and the suicide note stirred a political storm in Karnataka, with the opposition BJP demanding the minister's resignation.

Amid protests, Nagendra relented. He resigned on June 6, 2024, but maintained that he was not linked to the corruption scandal. He was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently out on bail.

DK Shivakumar's elevation as the chief minister of Karnataka after a brief power struggle with Siddaramaiah came as a second wind for his career.

Nagendra was re-inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet on August 3, 2026, after Shivakumar reshuffled the Cabinet. He got the Planning and Statistics portfolio.

But his re-induction brought fresh headaches for the chief minister, as the BJP renewed its attacks on the government in the Valmiki Corporation case.

After the CBI named Nagendra as an accused in its chargesheet, alleging financial irregularities and illegal gratification, the BJP intensified its demand for his removal.

The Opposition triggered frequent disruptions in the state assembly to press for his resignation. The House had to be adjourned indefinitely, three days ahead of schedule.

Intensifying its protest against Nagendra, the BJP announced a Raichur-Ballari padayatra.

Nagendra claimed Shivakumar had asked him not to resign, but he chose to step down to prevent the controversy from affecting the Congress government.