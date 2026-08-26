Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Offers To Resign Over Corruption Allegations

Under fire from the BJP over corruption allegations, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra has offered to resign from the DK Shivakumar Cabinet.

The Opposition BJP has been demanding Nagendra's removal from the Cabinet over the alleged Rs 89 crore irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

As the BJP intensified it protests, Nagendra on Wednesday offered to quit. Sources told NDTV that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asked him to hold on till he holds talks with the party high command.

The alleged scam came to light after the corporation's accounts officer Chandrasekharan P died by suicide in May 2024, leaving behind a note alleging unauthorised transfer of funds. Investigations subsequently alleged that large sums were transferred from the corporation's bank accounts to various accounts, triggering a political controversy and demands for Nagendra's resignation.

Nagendra, who was then the Tribal Welfare Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, had resigned in June 2024 amid the controversy. He was later re-inducted into the Cabinet on August 3 after Shivakumar took over as chief minister.

Nagendra's offer to resign came a day after the Karnataka BJP announced its 10-day padayatra from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10 to highlight the alleged failures of the Congress government in the state.

BJP plans to highlight the induction of B Nagendra, who is facing corruption charges, in the state cabinet, apart from allegations of farmers' distress, unemployment, reservation issues and corruption in recruitment, he added.

This around 200 km foot march will begin in Raichur on September 1, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate it, and the march will conclude in Ballari, party state president B Y Vijayendra said on Tuesday.