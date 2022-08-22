ISIS Bomber Planned Attack On Indian Leader, Detained In Russia: Report

The detained was recruited by ISIS in Turkey, a statement said. (Representational)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the ISIS terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by the ISIS as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added .

This story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard.

ISIS and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the central government.

According to the Union Home Ministry, ISIS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.