Isha Ambani Dons Gorgeous Sabyasachi Lehenga For Pre-Wedding Pooja

The wedding celebrations for Isha began last week with a dandiya fest.

Famous for giving wedding goals to the women in the country with his ethereal ethnic outfits, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee today posted pictures of bride-to-be Isha Ambani on his official Instagram account in a gorgeous lehenga.

Isha donned the outfit, part of Sabyasachi's India Revival project, for a pre-wedding Graha Shanti pooja. Her wedding is scheduled for December 12. The "hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga" was accessorised with a "necklace and earring set featuring uncut Syndicate diamonds and Zambian emeralds." The picture received over 90 thousand likes in almost an hour after it was shared. The antique bandhej dupatta that she wore with the lehenga was loved by many on the social media. "Grace, beauty and style... all in one!!" wrote one social media user. Another user wrote: "She's looking so beautiful."

The glimpse of the outfit also made some Instagram users curious about Isha Ambani's wedding outfit and if she would wear a Sabyasachi on the big day. "Waiting eagerly to see some more of your dresses!" an Instagram posted below the picture. Sabyasachi is loved in the Bollywood circuit and Deepika Padukone has been one of "Brides of Sabyasachi" as he likes to put it.

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal in September in a grand celebration at Lake Como in Italy.

The wedding celebrations for Isha began last week with a dandiya fest. Isha and her mother Nita posted several pictures of them in the dandiya outfits.

Ahead of the wedding, Mukesh Ambani today offered prayers at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.