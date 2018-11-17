Isha Ambani, Mother Nita Dress Up For Dandiya. Wedding Celebrations On

Mickey Contractor and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared images of Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12. The wedding festivities have begun and there are a slew of pictures on the Internet of the bride-to-be and her mother Nita Ambani.

Tonight, the wedding functions start and celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor shared an image of Nita Ambani all dressed up. The celebrations begin with a dandiya fest and Ms Ambani's attire is perfect for the occasion. Take a look at the picture here:



Isha Ambani picked up a beautiful "folksy" lehenga for the function from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. The designer duo shared pictures of the gorgeous bride-to-be on Instagram. Take a look:

2018 is full of celebrity weddings with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's much awaited wedding pictures finally arriving yesterday. The power couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in both Sindhi and Konkani celebrations at Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15. Here are the dreamy pictures:





Priyanka Chopra and American actor-singer Nick Jonas are reportedly tying the knot in Jodhpur on December 2.

Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal in September at Lake Como in Italy. The couple had a lavish engagement ceremony. The three-day-long affair was attended by several Bollywood stars.

The wedding invitation card was a grand affair and has been packed inside an elaborately designed storage box, with Isha and Anand's initials, 'IA' etched on the top.

The Ambanis offered the first invite for the wedding at Siddhivinayak Temple. In June, the Ambanis had also offered the invitation card for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement at the same temple.