Karan Johar On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Pics: For Singles, This Is a 'Hai' Feeling

First wedding photos of Deepika and Ranveer!

Filmmaker Karan Johar's reaction to the wedding pictures posted by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh last evening has stayed with us - for the volumes it speaks. KJo's congratulatory tweet, shared soon after the newlyweds released official photos on their social media accounts, was tinged with longing. "Love and happiness forever, these are such full of pyaar-wala pictures. For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very 'haiiiiiii' wala feeling." Singles everywhere will probably relate. It should be noted here that the comments on Karan Johar's tweet - the thread is flooded with pictures and memes of snakes - seem to suspect him of being insincere in his wishes to Deepika and Ranveer, quite without reason.

See Karan Johar's tweet here:

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Karan Johar was the very first celebrity to post a message after the South Indian wedding - the first of Deepika and Ranveer's two ceremonies - ended on Wednesday:

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Last evening, shortly after 8 pm, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posted two wedding photos, one from their Konkani ceremony and the other from the Sindhi rituals. The two-day wedding was held in Lake Como, Italy and the guest list, shorn of big Bollywood names, numbered just 45. The wedding parties were made up of family and close friends. Apart from the parents and sisters of the bride and groom, we know that Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani and trainer Nam attended.

Deepika and Ranveer both wore Sabyasachi for their wedding ceremonies. See their pictures here:

Pre-wedding festivities at Lake Como reportedly included a mehendi and a sangeet. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected back in Mumbai this weekend - Ranveer's residence has been lit up to welcome them home.

Two receptions are reportedly scheduled for later this month - in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are believed to have dated for six years, during which they made three films together - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." All three films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is expected to attend the Mumbai reception, as are Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan (Deepika's first co-star and director from her 2007 debut Om Shanti Om), Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor and other stars.