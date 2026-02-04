is "Pir Panjal" A Region? Chaos In J&K Assembly Over BJP MLA's Comment

A heated clash broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly today between the BJP and Congress legislators over the use of the word "Pir Panjal" for the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Congress Legislator Iftikhar Ahmad took umbrage to opposition leader Sunil Sharma's statement. questioning the existence of Pir Panjal region, calling it an "insult to the region's people".

"Sunil Sharma should apologise. We will not allow the House to function till he apologises to the people of Pir Panjal region," said Iftikhar Ahmad.

Sunil Sharma had sparked controversy yesterday by dismissing the term "Pir Panjal". Asked about the demand for a National Law University in the Pir Panjal belt by reporters, he said "no such region exists in the dictionary".

His comments drew sharp reactions from leaders of the Congress and the National Conference in the Assembly today.

The party leaders accused him of insulting the region's identity. The backlash led to a heated assembly session, with slogans and protests. Sharma's remarks have become a focal point in the ongoing debate over regional nomenclature in J&K.

The row sparked protests by the BJP, with Yudhvir Sethi alleging that the Congress is coining a new nomenclature to divide Jammu on communal lines.

MLAs of the National Conference supported the Congress, chanting "Jeeve Jeeve Pir Panjal", while BJP countered with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". The house was adjourned amid chaos.

Protesting outside, National Conference's 's Aijaz Jan said, "People from Pir Panjal sacrificed lives in Operation Sindoor. We don't need nationalism certificates. Our contribution to the country's security is unmatched."

The controversy echoes the 1950 Dixon Plan, which proposed dividing J&K along religious lines. The BJP links the demand to divisive politics, while Congress and NC see it as a regional identity issue.