'Kashmir, Jewel In India's Crown... Do Visit': Amit Shah Shares Photos

Amit Shah shares pictures of snow-capped Pir Panjal mountain range on Twitter.

"Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India," he tweeted.

Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India.@JandKTourism#IncredileIndiapic.twitter.com/K4vqIC5QFg - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 26, 2021

Earlier this week, on Monday, Mr Shah inaugurated a Houseboat Festival organised by J&K's tourism department at the famous Dal Lake.

Parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions.

Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley received moderate snowfall. Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed snowfall, the officials said.

Light snowfall has also been reported from some areas in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K.

It was Mr Shah's first visit to Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370 territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 23.