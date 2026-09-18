Is Hyderabad's Viral Ganesha Idol Coated With 24-Carat Gold? Police Clarify

What initially drew crowds to Begum Bazaar's Feelkhana during Ganesh festivities has now become a controversy, with Hyderabad's Goshamahal police dismissing viral claims about the widely publicised "Lee Chee Ka Raja Ganesh 2026" idol.

The idol gained attention after social media posts described it as a 48-kg Panchaloha Ganesha allegedly coated with 24-carat gold and decorated with 3,83,800 American diamonds. Dubbed as "Golden Ganesha", it was said to have been inspired by Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja and Tirupati Balaji, and crafted by skilled artisans as a special offering for devotees.

The claims spread rapidly, with photos and videos of the glittering idol circulating across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

However, Goshamahal police have issued a clarification, calling the claims "false and misleading."

Goshamahal Inspector B. Sravan Kumar said the idol, located within the police station's jurisdiction, was "not made with the materials or in the manner claimed" in the viral messages. He specifically denied claims that it was coated with 24-carat gold.

Police also alleged that some organisers associated with the "Lee Chee Ka Raja Ganesh" celebrations publicised the claims to promote the commercial interests of Lee Chee Pearls and Jewels and gain undue advantage by creating a false impression about the idol.

"People should not believe or forward unverified information," the police said, urging the public to rely only on official and verified sources.

This episode has turned an eye-catching Ganesh idol into a social media controversy, with police urging devotees to focus on the festival and help curb the spread of rumours and misleading content.