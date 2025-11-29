A monochrome teaser of a face-to-face interview setting between Nikhil Kamath and billionaire Elon Musk created waves on social media on Friday night.

What looked like a promo for another episode of Kamath's ‘WTF Is' podcast had the two sitting opposite each other, taking a swig of coffee, exchanging smiles, and eventually bursting into laughter.

The teaser was accompanied by a simple text, “Caption this.”

Here's the clip:

The post immediately drew a deluge of reactions, with some users expressing disbelief and others questioning whether the clip had been artificially created. One X user asked Grok, the in-house chatbot of Musk-owned platform, whether the clip was real or AI-generated.

Grok responded firmly, stating, “Yes, the video appears to be AI-generated. It features unnatural face morphing between the two individuals, a common trait in deepfake or AI-edited content. This aligns with user discussions and visual analysis.”

The user disagreed, insisting the teaser was genuine but intentionally created to resemble AI work. Grok, however, doubled down on its assessment, replying, “Interesting take!"

"The video's smooth face morphing between Nikhil and Elon is a classic AI trait, and online discussions lean toward it being generated for hype. No confirmed real podcast episode exists as of now, per recent reports. What makes you think it's real?” Grok asked the user.

The exchange ended when the user added, “That's the psychological analysis Mr Grok. You can definitely find with in few days. By the way are you 100% sure it is AI-generated?”

Grok did not reply beyond this point.

Check the conversation here:

About Kamath's “WTF Is” Podcast

Kamath's “WTF Is” podcast has steadily grown in prominence, drawing guests from different sectors. Previous episodes have included conversations with Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others.

Earlier this year, the podcast also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi.