Anthropic CEO Shares Advice For Young Indians In AI Era, Says Focus On "Human-Centred" Tasks

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, shared valuable insights on navigating the future driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). During a conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, he spoke about the impact of the technology on those who are in the process of shaping their careers.

Kamath asked Amodei what the young Indians should study to build a safe future. "I am asking from the lens of. I am trying to figure out what book to read, which college to go to, and what skillset to learn if I were starting a startup today. What has some kind of a tailwind?"

While responding, Amodei emphasises critical thinking as the most important skill for success, enabling individuals to distinguish reality from misinformation. He said that roles involving interpersonal understanding and real-world context may prove more resilient than purely technical functions.

"I would think about tasks that are human-centred. Tasks that involve relating to people. I think the stuff like code and software engineering is becoming more and more AI-centric," said Amodei.

"So what would I study? Say, actual use case, I am 25 years old. I am trying to pick a profession for myself I want some kind of tailwind. My outcome is a capitalistic win in the next decade. What industry would I pick outside of something which has a physical interface?" Kamath asked again.

"Yeah. Again, anything where you are building on AI. If you can be some other part of the supply chain. Something in the semiconductor space. The very kind of human-centric professions," Amodei answered.

Amodei suggests building businesses that leverage AI rather than competing with it. He said that the semiconductor industry, combining physical engineering with AI infrastructure, is a promising area.

The Anthropic CEO predicts that coding will be automated first, but comprehensive software engineering will take longer. He said that the focus should be on design, user demand, and system-level thinking.

Amodei warns that AI's advancement is accelerating rapidly, and institutions are underprepared, and even a small human contribution can become valuable when paired with AI systems.