Anthropic's Claude Unveils New Business Plugins, Sparks Social Media Frenzy: "Absolute Cinema"

Social Media has reacted to the latest announcement by Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, about new plugins designed to integrate its technology into various business functions, including investment banking, wealth management, HR, and more. These plugins allow companies to automate tasks and enhance workflows, but the stakeholders have raised concerns over job losses on a large scale. Anthropic has collaborated with LSEG, FactSet, Thomson Reuters, RBC Wealth Management, and others to develop these plugins. Businesses now create and manage their own plugins using Claude Cowork's pre-built tools.

The announcement has sparked a mix of reactions, with some users sharing funny memes, while others worry about AI-driven automation disrupting traditional software business models. "That's not a feature announcement. That's a layoff roadmap with a release date. Every department just got named. Every function just got a plugin," one user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, "The scariest part isn't the launch, it's how normal it felt." "Jobs don't get wiped out by a product launch. They get redefined by how slowly organisations adapt. the real disruption isn't the tool, it's the lag," a third user wrote, sharing their opinion.

Also read | Sam Altman Rejects AI Power Use Argument With "Totally Insane" Comment, Internet Reacts

See some reactions here:

IT company CEOs to Claude. pic.twitter.com/uvdhfELDv1 — TokenPark (@ZhuoSSS) February 24, 2026

Do you guys agree? pic.twitter.com/XBRxJCZfWA — Soham Naik (@sohamnaikdev) February 24, 2026

Claude just wiped out thousands of jobs with a casual launch on a random Tuesday. https://t.co/IPAcatN0sn pic.twitter.com/yQRuSFSUFI — Andrew Lokenauth | TheFinanceNewsletter.com (@FluentInFinance) February 24, 2026

Also read | Coffee Shop's Error Made UK Woman World's "Richest" With Seventeen-Figure Balance

"Plugins are simple, portable file systems that you own. They work across Cowork and anything built on the Claude Agent SDK, making it easy to create private plugin marketplaces across teams and with industry experts," the firm wrote on its website.

"We're trying to make it much more accessible and much more ready for anyone to be able to use," Kate Jensen, Head of Americas at Anthropic, recently told CNBC.

The announcement comes weeks after Anthropic's previous releases sparked a selloff in traditional software company shares, with concerns about AI-driven automation disrupting revenue streams. Despite this, shares of partner companies like Intuit, Intapp, and Salesforce have seen a surge.