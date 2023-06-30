Is Liquor Allowed In Delhi Metro? Read What It Said On twitter

Drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited.

Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently announced that passengers commuting by the trains can now carry two sealed bottles of alcohol. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited. This decision came to light after a user took to Twitter to ask the officials if he could carry alcohol on the Metro who was travelling on the Blue Line which connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City.

In now deleted tweet, a user, Polymath, wrote on the microblogging site, "Can we carry sealed alcohol bottle in metro blue line?" To which DMRC replied, "Hi. Yes 2 sealed bottles of alcohol is allowed in Delhi Metro."

It is to be noted that carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI. "However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

In the event that a passenger is discovered acting indecently while intoxicated, officials indicated that appropriate legal action will be taken against them.



