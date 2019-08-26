Irmim Shamim Is First Gujjar Woman From J&K's Rajouri To Crack AIIMS Exam

Irmim Shamim is first Gujjar woman from Rajouri, J&K to clear AIIMS entrance exam

Irmim Shamim became the first Gujjar woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to qualify for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she cleared the MBBS entrance exam in June.

Ms Shamim took on many challenges to crack the entrance exam. She belongs to a backward community and her family was reeling under financial problems. She used to walk 10 kilometres every day to go to school as there was no good school near her village.

"Everyone has some problem in their life. You have to fight the challenges and success will definitely come to you," she said.

Her family is happy after she cleared the exam. They want to see her become a successful doctor and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

Expressing happiness on her success, Ms Shamim's uncle Liaqat Choudhary told ANI that girls are the hope of the region.

"The girls of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their talent in every field of life on national and international levels," he said.

The District Development Commissioner, Aijaz Asad, appreciated Ms Shamim's achievement and assured her of every possible help so that she could continue studies in future.

