Iran Says Ajit Doval Promised 'Lesson' For Prophet Offenders

There is no official government response so far to these details or the Iranian statement.

India and Iran on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks on trade, connectivity and counter-terror cooperation in the shadow of a controversy over comments on Prophet Muhammad by members of the ruling BJP, who have since been removed and described as "fringe" by New Delhi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian - the first big visitor from Iran days after the country joined Kuwait, Qatar and other Gulf nations in condemning the Prophet comments - reportedly raised the controversial remarks in a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

"Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar and other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue. Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements. determined to bring relations to new heights," the minister tweeted last night.

Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue.



Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements.



???????????????? determined to bring relations to new heights. - H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 8, 2022

News agency PTI quoted an Iranian readout as saying Mr Abdollahian raised the issue of the "negative atmosphere" triggered by "disrespectful" comments on the Prophet and that the Indian side reiterated the Indian government's respect for the founder of Islam.

National Security Advisor Doval, according to the Iranian readout, reaffirmed the Indian government's respect for the founder of Prophet Mohammad, saying offenders will be "dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson".

There is no official government response so far to these details or the Iranian statement.

The Iranian readout quoted by several reports said the minister praised the Indian people and the government for their respect for Prophet Muhammad as well as for their religious tolerance and historical coexistence between various faiths.

The readout, according to PTI, said the Iranian foreign minister also referred to the historical friendship between the followers of various religions in the country.

"Abdollahian hailed the Indian people and government for their respect for the divine faiths, especially the Prophet Mohammad and also for the religious tolerance, historical coexistence and friendship among followers of various religions in the country," the readout said.

The Iranian foreign minister said, "Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits."

The BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal, over their comments on the Prophet.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Libya, denounced the cofmments and many summoned Indian envoys to express their condemnation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also held talks with Mr Doval on enhancing connectivity through the Chabahar port, boosting trade and investment ties and expansion of cooperation in education and research.

Iran's IRNA news agency quoted Mr Abdollahian as saying ahead of the talks that his trip to India is taking place in a situation in which a member of a party "insulted" Prophet Muhammad in an arbitrary act.

He said India has "constantly followed up peaceful coexistence and tried to live in peace and tranquillity" and noted that "Muslims cannot tolerate the sacrilege of the Prophet of Islam at all," according to IRNA.