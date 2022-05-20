IPS Officer Used Cops For Personal Work, Suspended: Manipur Chief Minister

We have suspended the IPS officer, said the Manipur Chief Minister. (FILE)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday ordered to suspend IPS officer for employing police officers for his domestic chores at his private residence. The IPS officer was suspended on Wednesday.

PG Singsit, the commandant of 7BN Manipur rifles was suspended by an order issued by the Manipur personnel and administrative reforms department on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Biren Singh said, "On one side, we are demanding more security, manpower to strengthen security, border security, VVIP security. Another side, we got the information that commanding officers, IPS, and others are using cops for their domestic chores. We called a meeting with DG, chief secretary, IG, and other leaders, to discuss the issue."

"We got to know that he is using 14-15 cops for domestic chores at his house. Along with peon, cook, and gardener, he is using 10-12 cops. At his farmhouse he is using 19 cops for making and repairing," said the Chief Minister.

We had sent DG and IG to his place and they found four women cops and nine male cops kept for cooking, washing clothes, and doing other household chores at his quarter, which is sad".

Mr Singh also spoke to the police officers and after meeting them the Chief Minister said, "They are forcefully kept there. They were not even allowed to go out, the cops told me."

"We have suspended the IPS officer and we will continue this drive. All that I want to say is they have been hired for police work. They should be respected and let them do the work for which they have been hired," he added.

