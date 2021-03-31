'Minimum Books, Maximum Revision': Delhi Cop's Mantra For Acing UPSC Exam

"Self-study is better than any coaching," IPS officer Lakshay Pandey said.

Lakshay Pandey aced the UPSC exam in 2018 and became an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He is currently posted as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (UT) in Delhi. Now, he wants to share the recipe for success with the candidates appearing for this year's examination and offered a simple strategy on how to start preparation for the UPSC civil services exam.

"Based on personal experience," Mr Pandey, says, "Self-study is better than any coaching." On his Twitter handle, the IPS officer also adds a "key tip" - "minimum books and maximum revision".

Simple strategy on How to start preparation for UPSC civil services exam .



Note - Self study is better than any coaching.

Key Tip - minimum books and maximum revision . Solving and revising the tests .

(This is based on personal experience and selected candidate's reviews) pic.twitter.com/lakBdZgGW8 — Lakshay Pandey (@lakshay_cop) March 30, 2021

Mr Pandey put up a few photos of pages from a notebook where he's jotted down a lot of tips for this year's prelim exam hopefuls. One of the things that stand out is the advice: "Quality matters and not quantity."

He's seen advising candidates not to join any coaching classes or subscribe to online tests. Instead, he says, "Just go to the market. Purchase tests from the shop." He also tells candidates not to refer to multiple sources, but focus on one book or current affairs magazine, such as vision IAS. To become an expert in current affairs, Mr Pandey suggests 45 to 60 minutes of newspaper reading every day.

He also goes into details about how the candidates should tackle subjects such as polity, economics, modern Indian history, geography, environment etc. One thing he stresses a lot is attempting a lot of tests at home.

These apart, his other advice includes 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily, spending time with family and friends, watching TV, taking part in outdoor activities like running and jogging, and using "Facebook and Insta" in moderation. He ends his tips with the promise that he would share his strategies for the mains exam soon.

Within a few hours of Mr Pandey putting up the tweet, it garnered 4,917 likes and 1,058 retweets.

This year, the UPSC prelims exams are scheduled for the end of June and the mains are likely to take place around September.