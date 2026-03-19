IPS Officer Faces Body-Shaming After Mirzapur Police Shares Arrest Video

A recent incident involving the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has brought renewed attention to the issue of online harassment faced by women in public service. The issue came to light after the Mirzapur Police shared a video on its Instagram account to showcase the successful arrest of a criminal. However, instead of drawing attention to the policing effort, the post attracted a large number of inappropriate and derogatory comments, many of which targeted the appearance of Indian Police Service officer Aparna Rajat Kaushik featured in the video.

Rather than receiving recognition for professional work, Kaushik became the focus of widespread body-shaming and sexist remarks, sparking widespread outrage. The police department ended up disabling comments on the video to stop the barrage of offensive remarks.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media platforms, with many users calling for action against those responsible for the abusive comments. The case has also ignited a broader conversation about cyberbullying, sexism, and the need for accountability on social media platforms.

One user said, "If these comments are for a police officer, imagine how normal women are targeted. Please behave and have some dignity." Another wrote, "Such shameful behavior by citizens who she is trying to protect."

Who is Aparna Kaushik?

Aparna Kaushik is a 2018-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, currently serving as the Superintendent of Police in Mirzapur. Over the course of her career, she has been associated with multiple assignments in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on law enforcement, crime prevention, and community engagement. Known for her structured approach to policing, she has contributed to initiatives aimed at strengthening coordination between the police and the public.

Before joining the police service, Aparna Kaushik worked as a business analyst at a private company in Gurugram, earning an annual package of around Rs 18 lakh. Despite a stable career, she chose to pursue civil service.

In her career, she has held several key positions in Uttar Pradesh. She has served as Superintendent of Police in Amethi and has also led police operations in districts like Kasganj and Auraiya. Additionally, she has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow, gaining recognition for her administrative capabilities.

Originally from Rampur, Aparna Kaushik was born on March 7, 1991. She excelled academically from a young age and completed her schooling at Dayawati Modi Academy, where she topped the state in her class 10 board examinations in 2006. She later pursued higher education in Jaipur and earned a B.Tech. degree from the National Institute of Technology Allahabad.

Her journey, however, was not without challenges. Her father died before she was born, and she was raised single-handedly by her mother, Preeti Gautam. Aparna credits her mother for instilling resilience and independence in her, shaping her path to success. In 2018, she married Rajat Kaushik in a simple ceremony, consciously avoiding lavish expenses. The couple donated the money they saved to women's self-help groups, a gesture that was praised by many.