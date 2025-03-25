"I Have A Pen Drive...": Team Uddhav MLA's Big Claim On Betting On IPL Matches

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, on Tuesday alleged that certain individuals are involved in betting on IPL cricket matches and Mumbai police were shielding them.

Speaking in the Upper House, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said he would submit a pen drive containing details of several conversations and betting operations to the council chairman.

He claimed, "I have a pen drive that contains phone call details of an application called 'Lotus 24' used for betting on cricket matches. Mehul Jain, Kamlesh Jain, and Hiren Jain have connections with Pakistani cricket players. It also involves senior police officers of the Mumbai police. The betting activities are taking place under the protection of Mumbai police."

Raising concerns about crime statistics, he claimed 7,82,960 incidents were reported in 2024, according to the state police department.

He alleged that the Maharashtra government had deliberately withheld crime reports for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

He said, "Last year, the state reported 7,982 rapes and 16,200 cases of molestation. This year, we are seeing 22 rapes and 45 molestation cases daily. Why has this behaviour become so rampant?"

The Sena (UBT) leader claimed that crime had increased because the state was not keen on prosecuting offenders.

He also highlighted overcrowding in prisons, claiming that the state's prisons were holding 43,000 prisoners when they could only hold 27,000.

Mr Danve also pointed out that the state had recorded financial frauds worth Rs 51,000 crore in 2024 and sought to know what measures the government was taking.

