UP Chief Minister, Governor Perform Yoga In Lucknow

Yogi Adityanatah shared pictures of him doing Yoga on twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers of his cabinet performed yoga at an event here on the International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year.

The governor and chief minister took part in the programme organised at the Raj Bhawan in the morning. They were joined by senior officials of the state government.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga was done at 75,000 places in Uttar Pradesh. I am happy that more than five crore people of the state joined the programmes and performed yoga." "The aim of International Yoga Day is to connect the entire humanity with Yoga, the provider of spiritual peace and wellness. With the same sentiment, today took part in the mass yoga practice programme organised at the Raj Bhawan, Lucknow with respected Governor Anandiben Pateji," the CM said in another tweet.

Mr Adityanath also attached pictures of him performing yoga asanas along with the tweets, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga with a large number of people at the historic Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri in the state, according to an official release.

Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Babulal Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Chairman Ashfaq Saifi and other prominent people were also present on the occasion, the release said.

Mr Naqvi said yoga is the "perfect Indian hamper" of health, harmony, and happiness and termed the ancient practice as the "golden key" to good health.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in a similar programme organised at the Residency in the state capital and was accompanied by officials and eminent persons.

Other ministers took part in different programmes that were organised on the occasion in the districts assigned to them. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took part in a programme in Prayagraj.

Besides, a large number of people associated with private organisations, social groups and NGOs participated in yoga sessions held across the state to mark the day.

