Meet The Women Who Took Over PM Modi's Social Media Accounts

International Women's Day: Arifa from Srinagar shared her story on PM Modi's social media accounts.

Seven women achievers from across the country have taken over the social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as they share their journeys to mark International Women's Day and inspire people across the country.

This comes days after PM Modi announced on Twitter that he was "thinking of giving up my social media accounts". "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs" (sic)," he posted on Tuesday.

He sent out the greetings on Women's Day this morning and wrote: "As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts."

Chennai-based Sneha Mohadoss - founder of non-profit "Foodbank India" was the first one to share her story. "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am Sneha Mohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India," tweeted along with a video introducing herself.

"I'm using the PM's handle to spread awareness on the need to remove hunger. Will you and others help me?" another post read.

Several social media users appreciated Sneha Mohandoss's initiative to help those in need.

President awardee Dr Malvika Iyer, who identifies herself as a disability activist on Twitter, was the next to share her story on PM's handle as she explained how she survived a bomb blast at the age of 13, went to get a PhD with her family's support. "I survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off my hands and severely damaged my legs. Yet, I worked and went on to get my PhD," read a tweet by Malvika Iyer with the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.

"Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can't control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most," read one of the posts that she put out from PM Modi's handle.

A Srinagar-based woman enterpreneur's story followed next. "I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women. I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft," read a tweet by Arifa, who says she wants to create jobs in Kashmir.

"When tradition meets modernity, wonders can happen," Arifa tweeted from PM Modi's handle, adding that her "first business activity was participating in an exhibition of handmade items in New Delhi".

Four more women would be tweeting their stories of struggle, survival through the day on PM Modi's handle.

International Women's Day is celebrated everyday on March 8 every year to social economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year's theme is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".



