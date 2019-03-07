With All-Women Crew, Air India To Celebrate International Women's Day

Air India will fly 40 domestic flights with an all-women crew. (File)

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Air India said more than 40 of its domestic flights and 12 international flights will take off with an all-women crew.

"Air India is set to fly 12 all-women crew flights on its medium and long-haul international routes and over 40 return domestic and short-haul flights all over India to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8 this year," Air India said in a statement.

Air India will deploy its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft to operate the aforementioned 12 international flights.

"Women pilots and cabin crew will be operating Airbus family aircraft as well as dreamliners to over 40 domestic destinations and back to commemorate the occasion," the airline added.

Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwini Lohani said, "I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes fuelled by their indomitable ''nari shakti'' (women power)."