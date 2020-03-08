'Celebrate Femininity': Priyanka Gandhi's Message On Women's Day

"Define yourself, celebrate your femininity and stay brave," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. (File)

Extending her greeting on the International Women's Day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked women to stay brave and celebrate femininity.

"Happy Women's Day! To all my sisters: Define yourself, celebrate your femininity and stay brave. #HappyWomensDay2020," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Happy Women's Day!



To all my sisters: Define yourself, celebrate your femininity and stay brave.#HappyWomensDay2020 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, while quoting Mahatma Gandhi as stating that "woman is immeasurably man's superior".

"If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man''s superior."-Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Women''s Day to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength," the Gandhi scion tweeted.

"If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior."



-Mahatma Gandhi #HappyWomensDay to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/pdidKa1nte — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2020

The Congress MP from Wayanad also shared a collage of women achievers with his tweet. International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)