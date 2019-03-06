Women's Day 2019: ''Womanifesto'' Released Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

All houses should be registered in the name of husband and wife, says the "womanifesto".

Creation of one crore jobs for women in the next five years, ensuring their participation in peace-making process and in decision-making bodies dealing with environment, providing 33 per cent tickets to women candidates are some of the points raised in a ''Womanifesto'' released by women's organisations on Wednesday.

Ahead of the International Women's Day on March 8, the National Alliance of Women's Organisations released the ''Womanifesto'' for consideration of all political parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"National and regional parties need to give more tickets to women candidates in order to increase their number, and thereby influence policies that reflect women's holistic development," Ranjana Kumari, Director, Centre for Social Research said.

Some of the other demands laid down in the manifesto include providing free sanitary napkins to girls in schools and free treatment of rape and acid attack victims in all hospitals.

"All houses should be registered in the name of husband and wife and marital rape should be criminalised. At least, one-third seats in all internal committees of political parties should be reserved for women," the manifesto said.

The manifesto also made a pitch for allocation of 30 per cent of the annual budget for growth and development of women under gender budgeting provisions and waiver of loans of women farmers if they are unable to pay them due to unavoidable circumstances.

It also demanded the creation of one crore jobs for women in the next five years, especially in Information and Technology, health, education and consultancy sectors.

The manifesto also called for inclusion of women in all decision-making bodies dealing with climate change and environment, and 50 per cent participation in all peace committees for resolution of internal and external conflicts since they are the biggest sufferers of conflicts.

"The Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and home departments of all state governments should constitute peace committees and ensure that at least 50 per cent of the members are women," it said.