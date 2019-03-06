Ahead Of Women's Day, Congress Floats Contest On 'Women In Politics'

International Women's Day: The Congress has launched the contest on women in politics.

Ahead Of International Women's Day on March 8, the Congress party has floated a contest on Instagram about the "history of women in politics in India".

Posting three questions, the party has asked people about India's first woman president, first woman defence minister and first woman chief minister of an Indian state.

The contest comes days after the party had "reminded" PM Modi that that Indira Gandhi was the first woman defence minister of the country and not Nirmala Sitharaman.

On Friday, PM's office had tweeted, "I am proud that India's first woman Defence Minister is from Tamil Nadu."

To this, the Congress party had tersely replied, "FYI, Smt Indira Gandhi was the first woman Defence Minister of India - you should brush up your history - incase you missed this chapter during your Entire Political Science degree.

Indira Gandhi held the Defence Ministry office from 1980-82 when she was the prime minister of India.

The contest floated by Congress ends on March 8 and the winner takes away a cash prize of Rs 10,000.