World Arthritis Day: How Hormones, Pregnancy And Menopause Put Women At A Higher Risk

World Arthritis Day, established in 1996, is observed on October 12 every year. This day aims to create awareness about this condition that affects joints. Arthritis is a condition that causes pain, stiffness, and inflammation in the joints, affecting millions worldwide. It is a progressive condition that typically worsens with age. While there are several types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types. Interestingly, women are more likely than men to develop certain forms of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus-related arthritis. According to the World Health Organisation, about 73% of people living with osteoarthritis are older than 55 years, and 60% are female. Additionally, about 70% of people living with rheumatoid arthritis are women.

"This difference is largely influenced by hormonal changes that occur throughout a woman's life, during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, which can impact joint health, immune function, and inflammation levels," says Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director, Dept of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Arthritis: Why are women at a higher risk?

Several factors that increase women's risk of arthritis include:

The role of hormones:

Hormones, particularly estrogen, play a key role in modulating inflammation and maintaining bone and joint health. "Estrogen helps protect cartilage and supports bone density, so when estrogen levels fluctuate, it can influence how the body responds to inflammation. For example, autoimmune forms of arthritis like RA often flare up or worsen when estrogen levels are low, such as after childbirth or during menopause. Conversely, higher estrogen levels may have a protective effect, reducing disease activity in some women," explains Dr. Maichand.

The effect of pregnancy

Pregnancy is a unique phase during which hormonal shifts can temporarily alter how arthritis behaves. The expert explains that many women with rheumatoid arthritis experience significant relief during pregnancy, often attributed to increased levels of estrogen and progesterone, which suppress immune responses and reduce inflammation. However, after delivery, when hormone levels drop sharply, arthritis symptoms often return or intensify. "On the other hand, conditions like lupus-related arthritis may worsen during pregnancy due to immune system activation, underscoring the need for careful medical supervision before and during pregnancy," he adds.

Menopause and postmenopausal changes

Menopause marks a critical turning point for women's joint health. It is a well-known risk factor of another bone-related condition called osteoporosis. "The decline in estrogen can lead to increased inflammation, joint stiffness, and a higher risk of developing osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. Postmenopausal women often report more severe joint pain and reduced cartilage regeneration. Additionally, decreased estrogen contributes to bone loss, raising the risk of osteoporosis, which can compound arthritis-related discomfort and disability."

Managing arthritis across life stages

Arthritis treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and improving joint function. Women should prioritise regular exercise, weight management, and a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to support joint health. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help some postmenopausal women, though it should be considered under medical guidance. Early diagnosis, personalised treatment, and lifestyle modifications can significantly improve quality of life.

Ultimately, understanding how hormonal transitions influence arthritis can empower women to take proactive steps in managing their joint health at every stage, from reproductive years to menopause and beyond.

(Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director, Dept of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

