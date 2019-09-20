International Day of Peace: Why UN Picked 'Climate Action for Peace' As This Year's Theme

Peace Day 2019: A day to say no to war and embrace world peace.

The International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. Also called World Peace Day, it was first recognised by the United Nations in 1982. The United Nations General Assembly declared it a day "devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace". For world peace, the United Nations has called upon on all nations to put their weapons down and reaffirm their commitment towards global harmony. The theme for International Day of Peace 2019 is "Climate Action for Peace".

In its message for International Day of Peace, the United Nations said this year's theme on climate action has been chosen as "the global climate emergency is a threat to security and stability."

"Coastal areas and degraded inland areas are becoming uninhabitable and millions of people are being forced to seek safety and better lives elsewhere," said Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"We know peace is much more than a world free of war. It means resilient, stable societies where everyone can enjoy fundamental freedoms and thrive rather than struggle to meet basic needs," he added.

The United Nations is also organising a Climate Action Summit on September 23 to bolster up this theme and take concrete climate action.

"This is a race we can and must win," Mr Guterres said.

