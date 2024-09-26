World Tourism Day 2024: 10 Most Peaceful Countries Where You Can Find Peace And Love

Many travellers want a peaceful vacation.

Every year on September 27, the world celebrates World Tourism Day, highlighting the vital role tourism plays in our global community. Since 1980, this day has served as a reminder of the importance of tourism in fostering understanding, promoting cultural exchange, and driving economic growth. The theme for World Tourism Day 2024 is particularly inspiring: "Tourism and Peace." In a statement released by Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, the importance of sustainable tourism in promoting peace is emphasized. "Sustainable tourism can transform communities," he said, "creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies. By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence."

Inspired by this year's theme, we've compiled a list of the 10 most peaceful countries in the world based on the 2024 Global Peace Index (GPI). Compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world's leading measure of global peacefulness. It assesses 163 independent states and territories, representing 99.7% of the world's population. The rankings are based on 23 key indicators grouped into three main criteria: societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization.

Here Are The 10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World According To The 2024 Global Peace Index:

1. Iceland (GPI Score: 1.112)

Iceland has consistently topped the GPI rankings for its remarkable peacefulness. This stunning island nation boasts breathtaking natural beauty, with glaciers, volcanoes, and geothermal hot springs offering a unique and awe-inspiring travel experience. Visitors can also delve into Iceland's rich cultural heritage, explore charming towns, and witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights.

Iceland grabbed the top position as the world's most peaceful country.

2. Ireland (GPI Score: 1.303)

Ireland's warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture make it a haven for peace-seeking travellers. Explore the rolling green hills, charming villages, and ancient castles. Immerse yourself in Irish music and dance, and discover the country's rich history and mythology.

3. Austria (GPI Score: 1.313)

Austria offers a captivating blend of breathtaking scenery, rich history, and vibrant culture. Hike through the majestic Alps, explore the charming city of Vienna, and delve into the country's artistic heritage. Austria is a land of music, with Salzburg being the birthplace of Mozart.

4. New Zealand (GPI Score: 1.323)

New Zealand's stunning natural beauty, from its dramatic mountains and glaciers to its pristine beaches and geothermal wonders, attracts visitors worldwide. This island nation is known for its adventure tourism opportunities, offering activities like bungee jumping, white-water rafting, and skydiving. However, you can also find peace and tranquillity in its vast national parks and charming towns.

5. Singapore (GPI Score: 1.339)

This dynamic modern city-state offers a unique blend of cultures, with influences from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European traditions. Experience the futuristic cityscape, explore vibrant neighbourhoods like Chinatown and Little India, and marvel at the iconic Gardens by the Bay. Singapore is a hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment, but also offers pockets of tranquillity in its parks and gardens.

Singapore is a unique blend of modernity and culture.

6. Switzerland (GPI Score: 1.350)

Switzerland is synonymous with breathtaking scenery, snow-capped mountains, picturesque villages, and pristine lakes. This haven for outdoor enthusiasts offers opportunities for hiking, biking, skiing, and soaking up the fresh mountain air. Switzerland is also renowned for its delicious chocolate, luxurious watches, and rich cultural heritage.

7. Portugal (GPI Score: 1.372)

Portugal offers a captivating blend of history, culture, and stunning landscapes. Explore charming towns and villages, relax on pristine beaches, and experience the warmth of Portuguese hospitality. Immerse yourself in the country's rich history, wander through medieval castles and historic cities, and indulge in delicious Portuguese cuisine.

Portugal is famous for its beautiful landscape and beaches.

8. Denmark (GPI Score: 1.382)

Denmark is known for its high quality of life, friendly people, and commitment to sustainable living. 1 Explore the charming capital city of Copenhagen, known for its colourful architecture and vibrant culture. 2 Denmark offers a perfect blend of urban and rural experiences, with opportunities for cycling through scenic countryside and exploring historic coastal towns.

9. Slovenia (GPI Score: 1.395)

Nestled in Central Europe, Slovenia offers a captivating blend of natural beauty, rich history, and a peaceful atmosphere. This small country, half of which is covered by lush forests, boasts one of the highest levels of biodiversity on the continent. Slovenia's diverse landscapes offer a wealth of outdoor activities for adventure seekers. For those seeking relaxation, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments or simply unwind in the tranquil countryside.

10. Malaysia (GPI Score: 1.427)

Malaysia, a Southeast Asian nation renowned for its vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty, has made significant strides in peace and stability. Ranked as the third most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region, Malaysia's entry into the top 10 of the Global Peace Index for the first time reflects its progress. Explore the bustling cities of Kuala Lumpur and Penang, where you can experience a vibrant mix of traditions, languages, and cuisines. Venture into the lush jungles of Borneo or relax on pristine beaches, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, or hike through scenic mountains.

Want a peaceful vacation? Now you have the options for the perfect destination.

